Calhoun County receives 3 grants; animal shelter, John Ford Center, more to benefit

McLauchlin said the funds will be used for upgrades, kiosks and signage at the community development building.

He stated that the grants will require no match.

Also during the meeting:

• McLauchlin provided an update on the Banks property.

“To give you an update on where we are, starting last year, we started focusing on trying to make the improvements that we could to the historic house, that we want to bring back like it was like its old days, as well as cleaning up some of the property, cleaning up sheds, things of that nature,” McLauchlin said.

“The property’s been surveyed, it’s been recently appraised, and we are within two weeks of putting out a request of proposal for real estate services,” he said.

McLauchlin said the property consists of 32 parcels that vary in size from one to two acres, and the property was appraised at $5,000 to $7,000 per acre.

• Council approved a resolution enlarging a joint county industrial park between Calhoun and Lexington counties to add property operated by Beulah Solar, LLC.