Calhoun County receives 3 grants; animal shelter, John Ford Center, more to benefit

Calhoun County officials announced that the county will be receiving three federal grants from the USDA.
“I’m happy to announce that our Community Development Department, the vision we created here a while back, has been diligent at work. We matched with USDA Rural Development last month and, since then, Mr. Tyrone Dantzler has done a good job of staying on top of it,” Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said during Monday’s council meeting.
A total of $140,000 will go toward improvements to the county’s animal shelter.
“We’re overcrowded now with the dogs we have in the county at the current shelter,” McLauchlin said.
The county’s looking to partner with a society or group to help with fostering and adoption, he said.
“This $140,000 will go a long way with expanding the runs, the kennels out there, and making that more available for the future,” McLauchlin said.
McLauchlin announced that a total of $50,000 will go toward phase three of the John Ford Center improvements.
“That’s the next phase for the John Ford development, and that’s going to go a long way,” McLauchlin said
McLauchlin also announced that a total of $50,000 will go toward improvements to the Community Development Center.
McLauchlin said the funds will be used for upgrades, kiosks and signage at the community development building.
He stated that the grants will require no match.
Also during the meeting:
• McLauchlin provided an update on the Banks property.
“To give you an update on where we are, starting last year, we started focusing on trying to make the improvements that we could to the historic house, that we want to bring back like it was like its old days, as well as cleaning up some of the property, cleaning up sheds, things of that nature,” McLauchlin said.
“The property’s been surveyed, it’s been recently appraised, and we are within two weeks of putting out a request of proposal for real estate services,” he said.
McLauchlin said the property consists of 32 parcels that vary in size from one to two acres, and the property was appraised at $5,000 to $7,000 per acre.
• Council approved a resolution enlarging a joint county industrial park between Calhoun and Lexington counties to add property operated by Beulah Solar, LLC.
• Council approved a resolution to enlarge a joint county industrial park between Calhoun and Lexington counties to enlarge the park to include the Diamond Pet Food, Saxe Gotha Phase 2 Park, Chapin Technology Park and Batesburg-Leesville Park properties.
• Council approved the county’s capital improvement plan.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance allowing the issuance of up to $7 million in general obligation bonds to pay for projects funded by the capital projects sales tax that voters approved in 2018.
• Council gave first reading approval to several budget ordinances for the next fiscal year, including for the operation, debt service, building fund and food service for Calhoun County Public Schools, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and the Calhoun County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.
• Council gave first reading approval to an ordinance to provide for the levy of taxes for capital improvements and debt service.
• Council gave first reading approval to an ordinance to provide fees to operate and maintain the water and wastewater.
• Council gave first reading approval to an ordinance to provide fees to operate and maintain the Calhoun Hills Golf Complex.
• Council gave first reading approval to an ordinance to provide for the levy of 4.18 mills to operate and maintain the Sandy Run Fire District.
• Council gave first reading approval to an ordinance to appropriate and authorize funds to operate and maintain the Calhoun County Rural Fire District.
• Council gave first reading approval to an ordinance to provide for the levy of taxes for county purposes, expenditures and other funds for the affairs of the county.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance amending the county code of ordinances.
• Council approved first reading by title only of an ordinance to change the rental fees for recreational facilities owned and operated by the county.
• Joseph Teague was introduced to council as the new Sandy Run magistrate.
• Dr. William Molnar of the Lower Savannah Council of Governments recognized Council Chairman David Summers, who retired from the COG after 40 years of service. Summers served with the COG since 1981.
• Council approved a proclamation declaring May as Ruritan Awareness Month.
