Calhoun County Public Schools: Ott seeks budget authority for district

Calhoun County officials want to give the school board the ability to approve the Calhoun County Public School’s budget and tax rates.
Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, pre-filed legislation for the 2021 legislative session that would grant the school board fiscal autonomy.
Ott also filed the bill last year, but it was not passed by the Senate
“We filed, it passed in the House – just weren’t able to get it quite across the finish line in the Senate last year with COVID-19 and everything else,” Ott said.
Calhoun County Council currently approves the school district’s budget.
“We set a budget, then we get it approved by county council,” Calhoun County School Board Chairman Gary Porth said.
Ott’s bill would grant the school board the ability to set its budget and set millage rates as it sees fit.
“We were way behind the times, and most districts in the state have fiscal autonomy,” Porth said.
Ott said council and the school board approached him regarding the issue.
“This was something that originated with the school district and was vetted by the county council, and they’re all on board with it,” Ott said.
“Essentially what we’re doing is we’re just removing that step and trying to streamline it,” Ott said.
Ott said he believes the school board is fit to set and approve its budget.
“I’ve always been a pro-home rule advocate. The way I looked at it, the school board is elected by the citizens of Calhoun County just like the county council is, and they’re tasked with running the schools in Calhoun County. And so, I feel like they are the ones that are best suited to make the determination on the amount of dollars that they need. The people will then be able to know exactly that all decisions being made when it comes to the taxations for the schools are being made at the school board level,” Ott said.
Ott believes the bill will be passed during this year’s legislative session.
“There are other counties and other school districts across the state that do it this way. We’re not reinventing the wheel here. We’re not doing anything that other counties and other districts aren’t already doing.
“Its local legislation, so it’ll ultimately be decided by the Calhoun County Legislative Delegation, myself, Sen. (Vernon) Stephens and Sen. (Nikki) Setzler,” Ott said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530