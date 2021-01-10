Calhoun County Public Schools: Ott seeks budget authority for district

“I’ve always been a pro-home rule advocate. The way I looked at it, the school board is elected by the citizens of Calhoun County just like the county council is, and they’re tasked with running the schools in Calhoun County. And so, I feel like they are the ones that are best suited to make the determination on the amount of dollars that they need. The people will then be able to know exactly that all decisions being made when it comes to the taxations for the schools are being made at the school board level,” Ott said.