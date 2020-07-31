Calhoun County Council water, wastewater rate increases planned

ST. MATTHEWS – This will be the last year for water rate increases for Calhoun County water and wastewater customers, according to county officials.
Calhoun County Council gave first reading approval by title only to increases in water and wastewater rates during Monday’s council meeting.
Calhoun County Deputy Administrator and Chief Financial Officer Denise Christmas detailed the increases.
“As you know, over the past years since I’ve been here since 2012, we’ve implemented a water rate increase that follows USDA guidelines and recommendations. And we are currently at $31 per month for 3,750 gallons,” she said.
“I am proposing an increase of $1, but to give our customers 250 more gallons. So, it’ll be 4,000 gallons for $32,” Christmas said. The increases will affect Upper County customers, Christmas noted.
The wastewater rate increase will be 28 cents, making the new rate $38.50 per one thousand gallons, according to Christmas.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved a $55,000 budget adjustment to the Building and Planning Department for contractual services with SafeBuilt for FY 2020.
• Council approved first reading by title only of an ordinance to provide for the abatement of nuisances, for enforcement and to set criminal penalties for failure to comply after notice.
• Calhoun County EMS named Michelle Myers the Employee of the Year and honored Tim Moore for his innovative work.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!