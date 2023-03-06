Calhoun County Council is well on its way to enacting a moratorium on applications for solar farm construction.

County council recently approved first reading of an ordinance designed to temporarily stop applications and administrative processing for solar projects and farms greater than one acre and outside of industrial areas in the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County.

Councilmen Ken Westbury and Richard Carson abstained from voting due to conflicts of interest. Councilpersons Rebecca Anne Bonnette, Cecil Thornton and James Haigler voted in favor.

Prior to the vote, several county residents asked council to approve the moratorium.

Fort Motte resident Francis Mack told council that he’s not opposed to solar farms, but he’s concerned they could lower property values and limit the future growth of the county.

“Give citizens a time to have their input,” Mack said.

Resident Richard Watkins asked council to consider the value many citizens place on the county’s rural landscape and how solar farms negatively impact it.

“We need thoughtful planning,” Watkins said.

In other matters:

• Dr. William Molner executive director of the Lower Savannah Council of Governments, recognized the late former Calhoun County Councilman Roger Hill for his 28 years of service. Hill also served on the S.C. Forestry Board for 62 years and the Calhoun Academy board of directors since its inception in 1969.

Hill died on Dec. 19, 2022. He was 86.

• Council approved third and final reading of an ordinance setting limits on how much county employees can spend without prior authorization.

• Council awarded the roof repair bid for the Calhoun County Museum to Reliable Roofing & Repairs LLC at a cost of $63,500.

• Council approved a resolution between the county and “Project Chateau” to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment and/or expansion of certain facilities in the county.

• Council approved first reading, by title only, of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of ad valorem taxes agreement with respect to the establishment or expansion of certain facilities of “Project Chateau.”

The ordinance also calls for the inclusion of the project in a multi-county business park, if not already included, and provides certain special source revenue credits.

• Council approved a resolution agreeing to the lease of the Regional Medical Center to the Medical University of South Carolina.

• Council approved consideration of a potential additional opioid settlement, similar to the previously approved settlement. Under the previously approved settlement, the county is set to receive about $38,000.