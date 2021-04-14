Calhoun County Council: Meetings to reopen to public; county preparing for capital projects

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance allowing the issuance of up to $7 million in general obligation bonds to pay for projects funded by the capital projects sales tax that voters approved in 2018.

• Council approved first reading by title only of several budget-related ordinances, including for the county’s operations, utilities, schools and fire districts.

• Council approved first reading of an ordinance amending the Calhoun County code of ordinances.

• County Administrator John McLauchlin announced that the county is applying for an RIA Grant for the replacement of a waterline in Sandy Run. McLauchlin said the grant is worth $500,000, and doesn’t require the county to match any funds.

• Council approved a motion to enter a contract with SafeBuilt. SafeBuilt oversees the county’s building code enforcement and inspections. The county will be billed $11,470 monthly.

• Council approved a motion to enter a contract with U.S. Bank. The bank will handle the county’s general obligation bonds. The bonds will pay for the projects funded by the capital project sales tax approved by voters in 2018. The contract is worth $2,000 per year.