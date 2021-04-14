Calhoun County Council: Meetings to reopen to public; county preparing for capital projects

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County Council meetings will soon be re-opened to the public.
Council approved a motion to re-open council meetings to the public beginning in May.
The council has been holding virtual meetings via teleconference and also broadcasting them via Facebook due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Council meetings will continue to be broadcast via Facebook.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved a motion to enter a contract with Gallagher Services for insurance broker services.
• Council approved a motion to enter a contract with QS1 for tax management software.
• Council approved a motion to renew the employee health insurance plan with BlueChoice.
• Council approved the appointment of Dave Chojnacki as the Emergency Management Division Director.
• Council approved a resolution adopting the Calhoun County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• Council approved a resolution designating April as Fair Housing Month.
• Council approved a motion extending the county’s face mask ordinance.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement between the county and Project Cola.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance allowing the issuance of up to $7 million in general obligation bonds to pay for projects funded by the capital projects sales tax that voters approved in 2018.
• Council approved first reading by title only of several budget-related ordinances, including for the county’s operations, utilities, schools and fire districts.
• Council approved first reading of an ordinance amending the Calhoun County code of ordinances.
• County Administrator John McLauchlin announced that the county is applying for an RIA Grant for the replacement of a waterline in Sandy Run. McLauchlin said the grant is worth $500,000, and doesn’t require the county to match any funds.
• Council approved a motion to enter a contract with SafeBuilt. SafeBuilt oversees the county’s building code enforcement and inspections. The county will be billed $11,470 monthly.
• Council approved a motion to enter a contract with U.S. Bank. The bank will handle the county’s general obligation bonds. The bonds will pay for the projects funded by the capital project sales tax approved by voters in 2018. The contract is worth $2,000 per year.
• Council approved a motion to enter a lease agreement with Club Car for $32,800 per year. The county will receive 40 new golf carts.
• County CFO and Deputy Administrator Denise Christmas reported 70% of the county’s budgeted revenue has been collected, and the county has reached 70% of its budgeted expenditures.
The county’s general fund budget is $13.9 million.
The county’s wastewater department has reached 87.5% in revenue and 63% in expenses, the water department has reached 68% in revenue and 59% in expenses, and the Calhoun Hills Golf Course has reached 54.2% in revenue and 70% in expenses.
Christmas also reported that the county has collected 83.6% of the current tax revenue, 38% in state revenue and 61% in revenue from county fees and services.
