Calhoun County Council: Family honors loved one at golf complex

ST. MATTHEWS – A family donated a bench to The Calhoun Hills Golf Complex to honor to honor a loved one.

John Flintom died in 1995 following a lung transplant.

“I had the pleasure of going to school with him. He was two classes ahead of me at Calhoun Academy,” Calhoun County Administrator Ted Felder said last week.

“He had fought a long disability his entire life, but he certainly was a very important part of the community while he lived during the short time that he was with us,” Felder said.

Felder described Flintom as a person who helped the community.

“He would help friends, family, his school, his church and one thing I can tell you is he was way ahead of his time when it came to technology. Nobody knew more about computers at the time than John did. He was really, really great,” Felder said.

His family will be honoring Flintom’s life with a memorial bench at the Calhoun Hills Golf Complex.

“One of his main loves was golf. Even though he wasn’t able to personally participate, he spent many hours watching his friends, his father and his brother play the game at the old Calhoun Country Club,” Felder said.