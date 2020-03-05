Calhoun County Council: Family honors loved one at golf complex

ST. MATTHEWS – A family donated a bench to The Calhoun Hills Golf Complex to honor to honor a loved one.
John Flintom died in 1995 following a lung transplant.
“I had the pleasure of going to school with him. He was two classes ahead of me at Calhoun Academy,” Calhoun County Administrator Ted Felder said last week.
“He had fought a long disability his entire life, but he certainly was a very important part of the community while he lived during the short time that he was with us,” Felder said.
Felder described Flintom as a person who helped the community.
“He would help friends, family, his school, his church and one thing I can tell you is he was way ahead of his time when it came to technology. Nobody knew more about computers at the time than John did. He was really, really great,” Felder said.
His family will be honoring Flintom’s life with a memorial bench at the Calhoun Hills Golf Complex.
“One of his main loves was golf. Even though he wasn’t able to personally participate, he spent many hours watching his friends, his father and his brother play the game at the old Calhoun Country Club,” Felder said.
Felder said Flintom played a role in a few of Calhoun Academy’s golf championships.
“He helped the clubhouse whenever they needed him to, and he actually was instrumental in working with some of his friends that ended up winning a couple of state championships in the 80s,” Felder said.
“John was certainly a champion himself and showed that with the way he was always giving his time and never asking for any credit for it,” Felder said. “I’m a better person because I had the opportunity to be lucky enough to be able to call John a friend.”
Felder said the golf complex is a fitting place for the bench.
“The old country club was a place that brought John a lot of joy, and I think that would be an appropriate tribute,” Felder said.
Also during Calhoun County Council’s meeting last week:
• Council approved a proclamation honoring Milton Dufford for his service to the county and the Regional Medical Center. Dufford served on the Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees for 16 years.
• Council approved second reading after public hearing of an ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of a waterworks system revenue bond.
• Council approved second reading after public hearing of an ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of a waterworks system refunding revenue bond not to exceed $1.75 million.
• Judge Jeff Bloom gave a quarterly update regarding the county magistrate court system. Bloom reported that all magistrates are currently reviewing pending cases. Bloom also reported that citizens can now pay traffic fines at the St. Matthews court.
• County Human Resources Director Brandy Roberson provided an update on the risk management program. Roberson reported that she is working to develop a training program for accident management and that she is conducting meetings with each county department to address specific needs.
• Council approved a motion to officially pursue opportunity zone projects. County Deputy Administrator Lenessa Hawkins said the county will be targeting workforce housing and infrastructure improvement projects.
• Council approved a motion authorizing the council chairman to sign a letter in support of the Regional Medical Center’s certificate of need application. The hospital is seeking to build an ambulatory surgery center.
