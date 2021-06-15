Calhoun County Council ends mask rules

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County no longer has a mask ordinance.
County Council voted unanimously to immediately rescind the county’s mask ordinance during Monday’s council meeting.
“I think it’s about time we do away with the masks. Most people have been vaccinated, or should have been vaccinated,” Council Chairman David Summers said.
The county’s ordinance was set to expire in July.
The county’s two municipalities also do not have a mask ordinances.
The town of St. Matthews’ mask ordinance expired on June 6. The Town of Cameron never implemented a mask ordinance.
Also during Monday’s meeting:
• Council approved third reading after public hearing of several budget ordinances for the next fiscal year, including for the operation, debt service, building fund and food service for Calhoun County Public Schools, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and the Calhoun County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to provide for the levy of taxes for capital improvements and debt service.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to provide fees to operate and maintain the water and wastewater.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to provide fees to operate and maintain the Calhoun Hills Golf Complex.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to provide for the levy of 4.18 mills to operate and maintain the Sandy Run Fire District.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to appropriate and authorize funds to operate and maintain the Calhoun County Rural Fire District.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to provide for the levy of taxes for county purposes.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance amending the Calhoun County Code of Ordinances.
• Council agreed to participate in the Lower Savannah Regional Home Consortium.
• Council approved a motion to begin holding council meetings twice per month. Council previously agreed to hold meetings once per month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
• Council accepted a $500,000 grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority. The grant funds will be used for a Sandy Run water line.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance to change the rental fees for the recreational facilities owned and operated by the county.
• Council approved first reading of an ordinance establishing a uniform road maintenance fee for the Calhoun County Transportation Infrastructure.
• Council approved first reading of an ordinance adding a vehicle fire fee to account for the rising cost of fire protection and fire rescue services in the county.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance allowing the issuance of up to $2 million in general obligation bonds.
• Council approved a motion to loan $150,000 to the Sandy Run Fire District for one year at 1 percent interest. The funds will come from the American Rescue Plan Stimulus Fund.
• Council approved a motion to enter an agreement with Stephens Inc. The company will serve as the county’s financial advisor for the bond issuance of the county’s recreation bond.
• Deputy County Administrator and CFO Denise Christmas was presented with the National Association of Counties High Performance Leadership Master Certificate.
• Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, presented county retiree Rebecca Keller with a plaque honoring her service to the county. Keller served on the County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.
• County Administrator John McLauchlin reported that the county has hired over 25 new employees dating back to May 2020, including 13 new paramedics and EMTs.
• McLauchlin reported 138 bags of litter totaling 1,705 pounds were picked up in May.
