Calhoun County Council ends mask rules

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to provide fees to operate and maintain the Calhoun Hills Golf Complex.

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to provide for the levy of 4.18 mills to operate and maintain the Sandy Run Fire District.

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to appropriate and authorize funds to operate and maintain the Calhoun County Rural Fire District.

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to provide for the levy of taxes for county purposes.

• Council approved third reading of an ordinance amending the Calhoun County Code of Ordinances.

• Council agreed to participate in the Lower Savannah Regional Home Consortium.

• Council approved a motion to begin holding council meetings twice per month. Council previously agreed to hold meetings once per month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

• Council accepted a $500,000 grant from the Rural Infrastructure Authority. The grant funds will be used for a Sandy Run water line.

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance to change the rental fees for the recreational facilities owned and operated by the county.