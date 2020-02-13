Calhoun County Council discussing landfill closure

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County officials are continuing the process of closing the county’s construction and demolition landfill.

County Administrator Ted Felder gave an update on the process during Monday’s council meeting.

“About a year ago, we started making it clear that the time was going to be approaching that we were going to have to close the landfill or do a new, and council expressed through vote that when this landfill was full, we were going to get the county out of the landfill business,” Felder said.

The county has three steps for closing the landfill.

“One is we have to go through all of DHEC’s issues and processes as we close the landfill, and those are right on target,” Felder said.

The county also had to provide a survey and other information to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to take care of potential issues with adjacent property.

“The third thing is once the landfill is closed, what does that mean for the public and what do they need do?” Felder said.

Felder said provisions have been made for citizens to dispose of their trash.

