Calhoun County Council discussing landfill closure

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County officials are continuing the process of closing the county’s construction and demolition landfill.
County Administrator Ted Felder gave an update on the process during Monday’s council meeting.
“About a year ago, we started making it clear that the time was going to be approaching that we were going to have to close the landfill or do a new, and council expressed through vote that when this landfill was full, we were going to get the county out of the landfill business,” Felder said.
The county has three steps for closing the landfill.
“One is we have to go through all of DHEC’s issues and processes as we close the landfill, and those are right on target,” Felder said.
The county also had to provide a survey and other information to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to take care of potential issues with adjacent property.
“The third thing is once the landfill is closed, what does that mean for the public and what do they need do?” Felder said.
Felder said provisions have been made for citizens to dispose of their trash.
“We estimated over 90% of people have small personal loads of C&D, construction and demolition, materials to take. They take them to the collection sites in small boxes anyway, and as council has made clear, we’re going to have boxes available even after the landfill is closed,” Felder said.
“There will be an option, after the landfill is closed, for people to take stuff until we make some permanent decisions about how we’re going to dispose of the solid waste long term,” Felder said.
The county will tell residents once it has an anticipated date for closing the landfill.
Also during the meeting:
• County Deputy Administrator Lenessa Hawkins reported Animal Control has received 165 animals to date. There have been seven court cases, $875 collected in fines, $1,977 collected in donations and the total amount of restitution as of January is $577.97. Medical expenses are $588.
• The County Maintenance and Grounds Department received nine work requests in December and 20 work requests in January, Hawkins said. Two requests are currently pending.
• Council approved a motion to enter a contract with American Financial Credit Service, Inc. for delinquent tax collection.
• Council approved first reading by title only of an ordinance for the issuance and sale of waterworks system revenue bonds.
• Council approved first reading by title only of an ordinance for issuance and sale of a waterworks system refunding revenue bond not to exceed $1,750,000.
• Council approved the appointment of Boyd McLeod to the Regional Medical Center board.
