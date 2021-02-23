Calhoun County Council: County returning regular schedules

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County’s operations will resume regular schedules next month, with all buildings open to the general public.

Calhoun County Council unanimously approved County Administrator John McLauchlin’s recommendation for county employees to work at their regular schedules beginning March 1.

“Certainly when we went on the shift, I was in hopes that we would have the vaccines out by now and that wouldn’t be an issue, but, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we can wait until the vaccines get out before we return back to work. So we will have social distancing, we will have masks. I will do a better job of making sure that happens,” McLauchlin said during Monday’s council meeting.

All county buildings will be open to the general public, McLauchlin said.

“This allows us to open all the county buildings back up to the general public and bring the workers back,” McLauchlin said.

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved a motion to enter a $187,700 contract with Pyramid Contracting for the construction of signage at the I-26 Industrial Park. The contract includes the construction of a monument sign and roadside signage, as well as landscaping and irrigation at the entrance of the industrial park.