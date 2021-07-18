CALHOUN COUNTY COUNCIL: County announces water projects for St. Matthews, Cameron

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County announced water projects for the towns of St. Matthews and Cameron.

Brian Lynch of Santee Cooper detailed to Calhoun County Council the projects that will allow the county to provide water to the towns.

“We’ve got two reaches that are going to be Calhoun, the Cameron reach and the St. Matthews reach. It’s a two-phase reach approach to reach from where we’re currently serving off of Tee Vee Road and bringing water line up and through the water systems,” Lynch said.

The reaches will come from the Santee Cooper Regional Water System. The project is a cooperative project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“This water system is really built on the idea of bringing safe, clean drinking water to the rural areas of South Carolina. The Corps covers 75% of all construction costs that are incorporated with these reaches,” Lynch said.

“That’s critical because the per-capita cost is very expensive to reach rural areas of South Carolina. Without that system, it would be very challenging,” Lynch said.

Lynch detailed the construction costs.