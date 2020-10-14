Calhoun County Council approves rail crossing closure; change to help industrial park development

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County Council agreed Monday to close a rail crossing to assist in the development of the Tri-County Global Industrial Park.

“We are trying to construct a new industrial park with Orangeburg County. That’s the Tri-County Global Industrial Park. And with that, we’ve got Norfolk Southern main rail that runs adjacent to the property, and we feel like one of the big benefits of having that piece of property is not just having interstate frontage, also it’s located at exit 145 with a full interchange,” Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said.

“But one of the missing pieces is the rail, being able to pull a crossing across the main rail at Gray Crossing,” McLauchlin said.

McLauchlin noted that Norfolk Southern requires the elimination of two existing crossings before a new crossing is constructed.

McLauchlin proposed closing the crossing on Hemlock Road, which is currently a state road.