Calhoun County Council approves rail crossing closure; change to help industrial park development

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County Council agreed Monday to close a rail crossing to assist in the development of the Tri-County Global Industrial Park.
“We are trying to construct a new industrial park with Orangeburg County. That’s the Tri-County Global Industrial Park. And with that, we’ve got Norfolk Southern main rail that runs adjacent to the property, and we feel like one of the big benefits of having that piece of property is not just having interstate frontage, also it’s located at exit 145 with a full interchange,” Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said.
“But one of the missing pieces is the rail, being able to pull a crossing across the main rail at Gray Crossing,” McLauchlin said.
McLauchlin noted that Norfolk Southern requires the elimination of two existing crossings before a new crossing is constructed.
McLauchlin proposed closing the crossing on Hemlock Road, which is currently a state road.
“In order for us to close that crossing, the (S.C. Department of Transportation) is going to require us to accept that road into county maintenance. That will, in essence, allow us to apply for the closure, and then once we’re approved by Norfolk Southern for the closure, then they will close the crossing. We will not have any costs born because of this closure,” McLauchlin said.
McLauchlin noted that Orangeburg County was able to close a crossing on one of its county roads.
“Since it is a partnering relationship with Tri-County Electric Co-op at that site, then we felt we needed to give up one as well,” McLauchlin said.
Council approved a motion authorizing the application for closure of the rail crossing on Hemlock Road.
The 380-acre Tri-County Global Industrial Park is located near the U.S. Highway 601 and Interstate 26 interchange.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved a motion to provide $20,000 to the Calhoun County Rural Fire District for repairs to equipment used for communication.
• Council approved first reading by title only of an ordinance to increase fees for building code permits.
• Judge Jeff Bloom introduced Cassandra Keller as the newest magistrate.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
