Calhoun County approves face mask ordinance

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County is now requiring citizens to wear a face mask.
Council passed the ordinance 4-1 after previously not passing the ordinance in July.
County officials believe the ordinance will help alleviate the spread of COVID-19. It was approved in a split vote during Monday’s council meeting.
The ordinance is effective in unincorporated areas of the county, which is all areas except the towns of St. Matthews and Cameron. St. Matthews has a mask ordinance, Cameron does not.
“It’s something that we’ve known all along that needs to happen. Here as of recent, it seems to have gotten closer into our county and affected our county more. We felt like it was time to get this done and prepare ourselves for the upcoming months,” Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said.
The mask ordinance will go into effect on Dec. 18 at 6 a.m. and will expire in 61 days.
Councilman John Nelson, who voted against the ordinance, expressed doubts that the ordinance would be properly enforced by the county’s sheriff’s department.
“We’re going to do this thing for 60 days, and you’re probably going to find zero citations on this thing. I mean, it's just an impractical, unenforceable ordinance that we’re doing,” Nelson said.
“Frankly, I believe it’s just a slippery slope for giving up some of our civil liberties here. I think we need to use common sense and good judgment,” Nelson said.
Councilman James Haigler expressed support for the ordinance.
“I think we’ve made this thing a little too political. And I’m afraid when I go out there because of age, and I think other people are afraid. It’s simple to put on a mask when you go inside a store. I don’t think we can make the sheriff enforce it, but I can guarantee you if we pass the ordinance and they don’t’ enforce it, the next time when they come to us for something, I’m going to remember that,” Haigler said.
The ordinance requires a face mask to be worn by persons and employees in restaurants, retail stores, grocery stores and pharmacies. The ordinance will be enforced in the unincorporated areas of the county.
There are several exemptions from wearing a face mask, including in personal vehicles, while drinking, eating or smoking, or due to health conditions. Persons under 10 years of age or under are also exempt.
Persons who don’t adhere to the ordinance are subject to a maximum civil fine of $25, and employees and establishments are subject to a maximum civil fine of $100.
McLauchlin also detailed the other precautions the county has taken to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have limited the amount of employees' interaction with each other, as well as the public coming into the county buildings. Only building and planning, treasurer, delinquent tax and auditor are actively in operation. Everybody else is pretty much doing a swing shift, taking turns per department.
“We are certainly using masks, trying to use hand sanitizer, all the PPE necessary. One thing I’ve stressed too is don’t just do it at work. Do it at home, do it on nights and weekends because if you don’t, you’re really defeating the purpose of thinking that you’re going to take care of it at work if you don’t change your lifestyle at home, as well,” McLauchlin said.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved a motion to enter a $759,216.23 contract with Motorola for the purchase of 800 MHz radios for the county’s EMS Department, Animal Control Department and Fire Department.
• Interim CEO of the Regional Medical Center Kirk Wilson introduced himself to council. Wilson reported that the hospital is currently taking care of 26 COVID-19 patients, and vaccines are expected to arrive within 36 hours. “I think things are healthy, and they’re on the right track,” Wilson said.
• Sara Hardin of Windstream appeared before council. Hardin informed council that the company is currently working on constructing and leasing a “redundant” route for internet/fiber to address internet interruptions in the county. Harden estimates the route will be complete by the end of January 2021.
• Council approved a resolution authorizing the extension of the investment period under the 2016 fee agreement between the county and Hickory Springs Bottling Inc.
• Council approved a motion to bid the signage at the Calhoun I-26 Industrial Park.
• Council approved first reading of an ordinance to amend the Calhoun County code of ordinances.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance to amend the Calhoun County Animal Control Ordinance.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance to add zoning compliance permit fees.
• Carolyn Thompson of St. Matthews appeared before council expressing concern regarding animals and a foul odor coming from her neighbor’s yard. Thompson stated that her young grandchildren are often near her neighbor’s yard while at her home, sparking concern. Council stated they would further look into the issue.
• Council entered executive session to discuss a contract matter regarding recreation and economic development regarding Project Almeta. Council returned to open session and approved the purchase of property.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!