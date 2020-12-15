Calhoun County approves face mask ordinance

“We have limited the amount of employees' interaction with each other, as well as the public coming into the county buildings. Only building and planning, treasurer, delinquent tax and auditor are actively in operation. Everybody else is pretty much doing a swing shift, taking turns per department.

“We are certainly using masks, trying to use hand sanitizer, all the PPE necessary. One thing I’ve stressed too is don’t just do it at work. Do it at home, do it on nights and weekends because if you don’t, you’re really defeating the purpose of thinking that you’re going to take care of it at work if you don’t change your lifestyle at home, as well,” McLauchlin said.

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved a motion to enter a $759,216.23 contract with Motorola for the purchase of 800 MHz radios for the county’s EMS Department, Animal Control Department and Fire Department.

• Interim CEO of the Regional Medical Center Kirk Wilson introduced himself to council. Wilson reported that the hospital is currently taking care of 26 COVID-19 patients, and vaccines are expected to arrive within 36 hours. “I think things are healthy, and they’re on the right track,” Wilson said.