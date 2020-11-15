Calhoun County Annex Building to receive cost-saving upgrades

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County's Annex Building will be receiving some upgrades that will save the county money, according to officials.

Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said that Dominion Energy will be placing LED lights in the Annex Building, as well as the parking lot of the building.

McLauchlin said it is time for the lighting to be changed.

“A lot of those lights that were put in originally, some of them have burned out, a lot of them have yellowed out, and they’re just not efficient,” McLauchlin said.

The county will not have any upfront costs for the upgrades.

“We will have to sign a new 10-year contract, but by doing this the estimated savings is $132 a month, or $1,584 a year,” McLauchlin said.

According to McLauchlin, Dominion will be changing out the heads that are on the existing light poles in the parking lot. The county will be responsible for changing the bulbs, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lighting upgrades in the Annex Building will save the county close to $7,000 annually.