Calhoun County Annex Building to receive cost-saving upgrades

ST. MATTHEWS – Calhoun County's Annex Building will be receiving some upgrades that will save the county money, according to officials.
Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin said that Dominion Energy will be placing LED lights in the Annex Building, as well as the parking lot of the building.
McLauchlin said it is time for the lighting to be changed.
“A lot of those lights that were put in originally, some of them have burned out, a lot of them have yellowed out, and they’re just not efficient,” McLauchlin said.
The county will not have any upfront costs for the upgrades.
“We will have to sign a new 10-year contract, but by doing this the estimated savings is $132 a month, or $1,584 a year,” McLauchlin said.
According to McLauchlin, Dominion will be changing out the heads that are on the existing light poles in the parking lot. The county will be responsible for changing the bulbs, he said.
The lighting upgrades in the Annex Building will save the county close to $7,000 annually.
“We're trying to make the inside of this building more energy efficient. With that, there’s going to be a total cost of $24,000. But half of that will be paid back through Dominion in a rebate program after the project is completed. That too will be an annual savings of right at $6,600 a year,” McLauchlin said.
A new roof will also be installed on the Annex Building.
Council approved a motion to enter a contract with Sumter-based Bone Dry Roofing for $138,400.
“The roof, from what we gather, was put on back in the mid to late '80s, so I feel like we’ve got our money’s worth out of this roof. We’ve got some holes and some leaks that Mark and his guys have been taking care of and trying to get patched, but it’s getting to the point where we need to go ahead and take care of the entire system,” McLauchlin said.
“This will be for a metal seam roof,” McLauchlin said. “It’s going to be very similar to what the courthouse and library have. We’re going to stay with that same look, that same type,” McLauchlin said.
Also during last week's Calhoun County Council meeting:
• Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walt Tobin gave council an update regarding the college. Tobin informed council that some students have returned to campus under strict safety protocols. Tobin also informed the council of the youth apprenticeship program offered to early college and college students. The program connects students with several manufacturers and allows them to gain work experience. Tobin stated that the college is working to establish a paramedic program, as well as building an advanced manufacturing facility.
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance amending a previous ordinance to add zoning compliance permit fees.
• Council approved first reading by title of an amendment the code of ordinances for Calhoun County Animal Control.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
