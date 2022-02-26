Buckner announces run for Congress

Duke Buckner recently announced his candidacy for United States Congress. He is running in South Carolina's 6th District as a Republican.

Buckner, a longtime resident of the South Carolina Lowcountry, says there's a need to bring progress and prosperity to counties in the district. Some counties are doing well, but many are struggling.

Now is the time for action, not more recycled promises, he said.

During his announcement, Buckner told the story of a local business owner who was forced to close after decades of serving the Fairfax area.

Its building originally housed a major tractor equipment company, he said. As small farmers gave up and threw in the towel, the tractor dealer’s customer base got smaller and smaller.

In the 1990s, keeping the dealership open was no longer a viable option. Employees were let go, the business was closed, and now the building sits empty and decaying, Buckner said.

Sadly, this company was just one of many, Buckner said.

The closed businesses are not a problem, but a symptom of an economy that seems to have left much of the 6th District behind, he said.

Buckner explained that businesses should be locating in the 6th District since Interstate 95, the busiest interstate highway in America, is not far away, land is very reasonably priced and willing workers are there.

Asking why businesses haven't located in the 6th District, Buckner said maybe it needs someone in Washington who will aggressively fight for them.

“I’m not a professional politician. I’m just an ordinary guy like you, but I see my friends and family struggling. I see closed factories and businesses. I see folks who need repairs done to their home but just don’t have the money to be able to fix them. They want to repair their home but are not able. Something has to change. I feel compelled to help," he said.

The attorney, a Walterboro native, ran an unsuccessful primary challenge to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in 2020.

