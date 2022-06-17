BRANCHVILLE TOWN HALL: Mayor trying to get broadband for town

BRANCHVILLE -- Branchville Mayor Frank Dickson announced to council that he has been talking with Orangeburg County Broadband regarding acquiring broadband internet access for all citizens of the town.

Dickson reported that the company is currently able to service 50 to 60% of the town’s residents, primarily those on Freedom Road and other major roads in town, but within six months, they plan to be able to offer internet to the entire town. Dickson commented that with the number of people working from home these days, Branchville needs to offer this service to its citizens so that they can maintain their careers. Dickson said that those interested in their service can contact them at 803-829-8129, 803-274-4243, and by visiting them online at https://www.orangeburgcountybb.org.

Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples announced that the Raylrode Daze Golf Festival was a success once more this year and is looking forward to future fundraisers hosted by the committee.

Councilman Tommy Connelly informed council that the town was not awarded the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Grant as he had hoped the town would. He and council will continue to apply for grants for the various projects of the town.

Council voted and agreed on the selling of the bleachers at Horton Field to the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds who will come and pick up the bleachers. Council also voted on and approved the purchase of three new picnic tables to be placed at Horton Field using penny sales tax funds.

On June 29, there will be a blood drive hosted by the Blood Connection at town hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with more dates to follow. To schedule an appointment, visit their website thebloodconnection.org or scan their flyer at town hall with your smartphone. All donors will receive a $20 eGift card.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. July 11 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

