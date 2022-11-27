BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Walking track work almost done

BRANCHVILLE – Councilman Brett Banks started Branchville’s November town hall meeting with the announcement that the Horton Field walking track is nearly finished and will be usable in the coming weeks.

Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples stated that the town’s Halloween trick-or-treat event at Branch Junction was a success.

She reminded those in attendance that Branchville’s Christmas Craft Fair and Parade will be held Dec. 10. The craft fair begins at 9 a.m. and the parade at 6 p.m. Santa will be in Branch Junction after the parade.

Mayor Frank Dickson and council agreed to renew the town’s contract with FEMA through Orangeburg County for another five years for disaster aid and relief, if needed.

Dickson announced that every year the town donates a portion of the money it receives through fines to charities. This year, council agreed to give the funds to Orangeburg County to let it evenly disperse the money to several charities.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.