 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story
BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL

BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Walking track work almost done

  • 0
Branchville logo

Taking 10,000 steps a day is often touted as a good way to maintain fitness levels. Previously, researchers have reported that there is a lowered risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer, and death among those achieving 10,000 steps a day.

BRANCHVILLE – Councilman Brett Banks started Branchville’s November town hall meeting with the announcement that the Horton Field walking track is nearly finished and will be usable in the coming weeks.

Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples stated that the town’s Halloween trick-or-treat event at Branch Junction was a success.

She reminded those in attendance that Branchville’s Christmas Craft Fair and Parade will be held Dec. 10. The craft fair begins at 9 a.m. and the parade at 6 p.m. Santa will be in Branch Junction after the parade.

Mayor Frank Dickson and council agreed to renew the town’s contract with FEMA through Orangeburg County for another five years for disaster aid and relief, if needed.

Dickson announced that every year the town donates a portion of the money it receives through fines to charities. This year, council agreed to give the funds to Orangeburg County to let it evenly disperse the money to several charities.

People are also reading…

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News