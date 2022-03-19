BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town working on paying off USDA loans

BRANCHVILLE — Mayor Frank Dickson told those in attendance that the town is working on getting the five USDA loans paid off with assistance from the state and through other avenues to ease the water bills on town citizens and those outside of town limits who purchase water from Branchville.

Councilman Brett Banks announced that Branchville will be hosting a softball jamboree from March 30 to April 1, and a baseball jamboree on April 2.

Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples is looking to host an Easter Egg Hunt April 16 at Horton Field or at Branch Junction. A time has not been set, but inquiries can be made through town hall for more information.

Mayor Dickson ended the meeting by thanking Faye Connelly, who is stepping down as town clerk at the end of March, for her time with Town Hall. He stated that it was due to her diligence that the town was brought back on track for various issues they were facing and would not be where they are today without her. Connelly served the town of Branchville for five and a half years, starting in November of 2016.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 11 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

