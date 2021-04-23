BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL; Town to purchase solar-powered lights

BRANCHVILLE -- Branchville Councilman Gregory Oliver brought forth the idea of the town purchasing solar-powered lights and installing them on streets that do not currently have adequate lighting.

These lights would be erected and maintained by the town of Branchville and not Dominion Energy. It was also stated that these lights would be a boon to the town if there were a power outage in the future. The town will be purchasing nine lights to begin and may purchase more in the future. For details of where the lights would be installed, residents can inquire at town hall.

The renovations of the community center and old depot are underway, and Mayor Frank Dickson believes both buildings will be ready to rent in July at the current rate.

Branchville’s Municipal Court will be reopening this month and will begin with a backlog of three months of cases to start.

Dickson said that construction of a Family Dollar will begin soon.

Branchville is in the process of hiring a new public defender for the town and is in discussion with several candidates.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. May 10 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0