BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town to hold budget meeting, trunk-or-treat

BRANCHVILLE -- Mayor Frank Dickson announced that Branchville’s first budget meeting for 2022 will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in town hall. The meeting will be open to the public, except for the executive session.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, Neese’s Hair Depot will be hosting a trunk-or-treat at the Branchville community center from 4 to 7 p.m. The Raylrode Daze Committee is opening Branch Junction on Oct. 30 as well for trick-or-treating with the use of the buildings. They invite Branchville to come out and trick-or-treat in the “Old West.” Branch Junction’s trick-or-treat will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m.