BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town to apply for Rural Water Grant

BRANCHVILLE — Mayor Frank Dickson announced that the town would be reapplying for the Rural Water Grant offered by the South Carolina Municipal Association.

The grant is open to towns with populations less than 10,000 and award them with funds up to $500,000 to use towards water and sewer work for the town.

Audrey Dash of Faith Deliverance Healing Temple approached town hall with the request for the town to allow the church the use of Horton Field for their Fun Day on July 30.

Dickson quickly conversed with council, and they agreed that it would be fine for the church to the use the field. Dash thanked them on behalf of the church and mentioned that all are welcome and that they will be offering lunch at the event.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.