BRANCHVILLE - The Town of Branchville’s softball rec leagues had a great turnout for signups, and the town is looking forward to another great season, Councilman Brett Banks said during the February town council meeting.

Mayor Frank Dickson reminded everyone in attendance that there will be a special election March 28 to fill the vacancy left by Charles Dukes.

Dickson informed council that the town was awarded a grant for over $1 million to be used to replace old water lines with new water lines throughout the town. He is grateful that Branchville was awarded the grant and is looking forward to finishing the improvements to the town’s water system.

Branchville will be participating in the Orangeburg County Clean-Up Day in April and will announce its chosen date for volunteers during the March meeting.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 13 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.