BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town may adopt business license ordinance

BRANCHVILLE -- Charlie Barrineau of the Municipal Association of South Carolina spoke to Branchville Town Council about the association’s newest planned ordinance. They are seeking to standardize business license acquirement across the state through a new online service that allows business owners to buy the various licenses needed for each town with a single click of the mouse.

The service would use the IRS profitability statistics to decide the price of a license for each various business type at first, but each town would retain the ability to change the business license fee in the future. Mayor Frank Dickson said that council will discuss it at the next meeting as a second reading on whether to adopt the new standardization.

Dickson reminded those in attendance that three council seats held by Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blankenship, Councilman Brett Banks and Councilman Tommy Connelly are up for election this year and that those interested have until Aug. 16 to file to run. The election will be Nov. 2 at the Community Center across from town hall.

Blankenship motioned for Branchville’s millage to be increased by 1.23%. Council voted unanimously for the increase.