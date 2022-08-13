BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town looking to build walking track

BRANCHVILLE -- Councilman Brett Banks has been reaching out to various companies in Orangeburg County to find one suitable for building Branchville’s walking track to be located at Horton Field.

Banks stated, “I wanted to work with someone in the county since this will be funded by penny sales tax money, none of the three groups seemed interested in working with us.”

Banks has decided to look outside of the county now to find a company that will work with the town. Mayor Frank Dickson suggested reaching out to the state’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department for help with the project as well.

Branchville council voted to raise the millage by 3 percent on taxes.

The Red Cross has reached out to Branchville to inform them that they are recruiting for new members and volunteers for hurricane season for 2022. For more information, contact town hall.

Raylroad Daze will be Sept. 23 with the opening ceremony at 11 a.m. and Sept. 24 with the parade at 11 a.m. For those who wish to participate in the parade, contact Pauley Jumper at 803-747-5610.

Orangeburg County has received a grant through the South Carolina Office of Resilience to perform a drainage study for the county. There will be two public information meetings to gather information about problem drainage areas across the county. The first meeting will be held at Orangeburg County Library on Tuesday Aug. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the Orangeburg area. The second meeting will be held at Lake Marion High School on Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the Santee area.

The Railroad Museum board gained three new members, Councilman Tommy Connelly, Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples and Mayor Pro Tem Gregory Oliver. The three remaining seats are to be filled in the future and will help in the operation of the museum and grounds.

Spectrum is looking to open a franchise in Branchville, and council has voted to work with them, charging the same percentage as other businesses that have franchised with the town at 5 percent.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.