BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town hosting Dixie Youth tourneys

BRANCHVILLE -- Branchville Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blankenship was pleased to announce that Branchville is hosting the Dixie Youth District softball and baseball tournaments this year. The softball tournament runs from June 18-20 or 21 if games last longer. The baseball tournament will be from June 21-25.

Blankenship also stated that the town will be hosting the Dixie Youth state softball tournament from July 9-14 as well. Blankenship has asked for volunteers who are able to come out and help. He stated that people would be needed at the gates, concession stands, ground crews to manage the fields between games, and score keeper assistants, stating, “We can always use the help.”

Mayor Frank Dickson announced that the Raylroad Daze golf tournament was a success, with 78 players in attendance. With the players and sponsors combined, the event raised over $6,000 for the festival.

Dickson announced that elections were coming up this year and that three council seats are open. They are currently held by Blankenship, Councilman Brett Banks and Councilman Tommy Connelly. Those interested in putting their name forth to run for council must reside in Branchville town limits and register at town hall with the town clerk between Aug. 2 at noon and Aug. 16 at noon.