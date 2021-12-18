BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town approves budget, water and sewer ordinance

BRANCHVILLE -- Mayor Frank Dickson started Branchville’s December town council meeting with the final reading of the 2022 budget as well as the final reading of the water and sewer ordinance. Both were passed unanimously by the council.

Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blankenship announced that registration for Branchville youth baseball and softball will run Jan. 2-22 online, and in-person registration will be held Jan. 22. For more details, check the Branchville Youth Sports Facebook page.

Dickson announced that Blankenship will be stepping down from council, thanking him for all he has done over his eight years on council. Blankenship thanked him, stating that “It has been very rewarding” serving the town of Branchville.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

