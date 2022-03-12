BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Residents unhappy with water, sewer rates

Branchville’s town council meeting saw an influx in attendance in February due to the increased rates for water, sewer and all related fees.

Citizens of Branchville and the rural community that surrounds Branchville that use city water were stating how their rates have increased between 50% and 200%; not the annual 3% increase they would expect.

Mayor Frank Dickson began the discussion on the water issue by informing those in attendance what has led them to this decision.

Between 1997 and 2008 the Town of Branchville has taken out five loans with the USDA that for water and sewer for the town.

As of December 31, 2021, the town owes the USDA $2,592,103.66 with the first loan ending in 2017 and the last ending in 2048.

Dickson stressed that he was unaware of these loans when he first took office several years ago.

The council has met with Harold Young, the county administrator, on what to do with their water system and the debt, and with them servicing the town and county around them, they made an offer to sell it to the county and have them handle the situation.

They were denied, but Young stated that they were free to sell it if they could find a buyer.

They have worked with the state water commission to figure out how they can work on repaying these loans and were given rates to charge citizens and rural water users.

Dickson then opened the floor to the concerned citizens.

Kim Merrick spoke about the interest rates, how the ones the town is paying 4.5%, is too high and the town needs to investigate getting these loans refinanced.

“What have you guys done to refinance our bills?” she questioned, wanting hers and the others’ water bills returned to their regular rates.

Dickson stated that they have only recently started looking into this when they were asked to start paying on the loans as the county had been covering the payments until the funds they were given were depleted.

Several other people in attendance voiced their displeasure, voicing how they feel it’s wrong that people are going to be forced to choose between paying their water bill or for their medication, or groceries.

Dickson said that if anyone has questions that he is in town hall on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Blaine Heffelfinger spoke at the meeting, thanking the town for its help with last year’s Raylroad Daze Festivul, and how it was a large success. He said there is a planned golf tournament on May 15, with other fundraisers to follow. Raylroad Daze will be held Sept. 22-24.

Councilman Brett Banks announced that practice for the baseball and softball teams has started, that there is an upcoming Jamboree in March.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 14 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

