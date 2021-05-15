BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Raylrode Daze coming Sept. 23-25; water park to reopen

BRANCHVILLE— Blaine Heffelfinger, president of the Raylroad Daze committee, announced that they will be opening the beauty pageants this year to the surrounding communities, not just Branchville as it has been in the past.

Mayor Frank Dickson announced that May 22 will be second annual Raylroad Daze Golf Tournament and will be held at Calhoun Hills Golf Complex in St. Matthews. Tee time is at 9 a.m. with spots costing $60 per player or $180 per team. Information on the tournament and sponsorship can be obtained at town hall.

Councilman Pauley Jumper said that Raylroad Daze will be the last full weekend of September running Sept. 23 to 25.

Dickson informed those in attendance that 0n Wednesday, May 12, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will be at the community center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. distributing COVID shots.

Councilman Gregory Oliver stated that the water park will be reopened Memorial Day weekend.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m June 14 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

