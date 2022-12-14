 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story
BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL

BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Parade, craft show called a success

  • 0
Branchville logo

Taking 10,000 steps a day is often touted as a good way to maintain fitness levels. Previously, researchers have reported that there is a lowered risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer, and death among those achieving 10,000 steps a day.

Branchville Town Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples says both the Christmas craft fair and parade were successes.

Peeples reported that she saw a good number of people in attendance at both events.

She is looking have an event for Valentine’s Day, with a craft fair once again, and is open to ideas.

Peeples spoke at the Branchville’s final town council meeting of the year.

Council members also learned the Horton Field walking track is complete, but a grand opening date has yet to be decided. Council will discuss a date later on.

Councilman Tommy Connelly has been working to get Spectrum internet access for the town of Branchville, even after council voted to allow it to serve Branchville. He stated that locations they provide service to in town are spotty, and that a new connection will cost around $1,500 plus the monthly bill.

People are also reading…

He is trying to see what can be done to make broadband internet available to more residents.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Life on Earth may have begun on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News