BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Parade, craft show called a success

Branchville Town Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples says both the Christmas craft fair and parade were successes.

Peeples reported that she saw a good number of people in attendance at both events.

She is looking have an event for Valentine’s Day, with a craft fair once again, and is open to ideas.

Peeples spoke at the Branchville’s final town council meeting of the year.

Council members also learned the Horton Field walking track is complete, but a grand opening date has yet to be decided. Council will discuss a date later on.

Councilman Tommy Connelly has been working to get Spectrum internet access for the town of Branchville, even after council voted to allow it to serve Branchville. He stated that locations they provide service to in town are spotty, and that a new connection will cost around $1,500 plus the monthly bill.

He is trying to see what can be done to make broadband internet available to more residents.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.