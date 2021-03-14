BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Mayor discusses upcoming countywide trash clean-up

BRANCHVILLE -- Mayor Frank Dickson informed those in attendance at the recent Branchville Town Council meeting of the upcoming Orangeburg County 2021 Spring Clean Challenge, an effort by Orangeburg Litter Control to keep the roads of Orangeburg clean.

The event will be held in April, and there will be sign-up sheets in town hall. Trash bags and other gear will be provided by litter control for those who wish to participate.

Council held the second and final reading of a new amendment for the town. It states that Branchville will use Orangeburg County Voter Registration to handle all their future elections, as well as to verify the results. Elections will still be held in Branchville but will be operated by the county, not the town.

Council as well held the second reading of their request to raise the percentage on the franchise agreements with Edisto Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy from three percent to five percent.

Branchville will be opening their parks once again; however the community center is still closed for renovations.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 12 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

