Branchville Town Council

Dukes resigns from council seat

Branchville Council

Branchville Town Council discussed the upcoming special election during its first meeting of the year.

 COREY BRECHLIN T&D CORRESPONDENT

Branchville Town Council’s first meeting of the year began with the news that Charles Dukes stepped down from his spot on council, leaving a vacancy to be filled.

Those interested in running for council can apply from noon Friday, Jan. 20 until noon Monday, Jan. 30 at town hall.

The special election will be held March 28 at town hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Councilman Brett Banks informed council that the lights at the Horton Field walking track are currently not working.

Council will begin looking into the issue and getting it fixed so that the people can begin using it at night if needed.

Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples is hosting another craft and yard sale at Branch Junction on Feb. 11 for Valentine’s Day. Those interested are asked to contact Peeples to ask about a spot.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

Students bake thousands of loaves of bread, line them up to break Guinness World Record

