BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Dominion donates to depot renovation
BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Dominion donates to depot renovation

Branchville Railroad Depot

 T&D CORRESPONDENT YON LINE

BRANCHVILLE — Mayor Frank Dickson started Branchville Town Council’s July meeting by thanking Dominion Energy for its donation toward the town’s renovation of the freight depot.

He said a large part of credit is due to Lee Michaels, Dominion’s representative for the area.

Councilman Paulie Jumper stated that Raylrode Daze has been scheduled for Sept. 23-25 for this year.

Dickson welcomed Branchville’s newest police officer, Katlyn Platt, to the force. Platt will finish the police academy in the coming weeks and will officially start for Branchville’s police force afterwards.

On July 15 at 6:30 p.m., council was to meet with County Administrator Harold Young and County Councilman Kenneth McCaster to discuss the county’s plans to add on to Branchville’s current water system.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

