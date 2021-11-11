BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Councilman: Halloween carnival a success

BRANCHVILLE — Branchville Councilman Pauley Jumper said that the town’s Halloween carnival in Branch Junction was a success and that they look forward to conducting it next year, ideally starting a new town tradition.

Mayor Frank Dickson called for a special meeting Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the budget and water bill.

Branchville’s Christmas parade will be Dec. 12. Contact town hall for details pertaining to participating in the parade.

Branchville’s town hall schedule is available at town hall for those wishing to pick up a copy.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

