BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Council discusses water issues

BRANCHVILLE – Branchville town Councilman Tommy Connelly announced during his report that the water department has been having issues with the pumping stations for the sewer lines and is working on a solution.

He also stated that he is working on acquiring emergency generators for the pumping stations in case of a power outage.

Mayor Frank Dickson informed the town that they are applying for various grants in order to finish the work on the streets around the railroad tracks. Another grant for 45,000 was award through the Orangeburg Tourism Board for the completion of the freight depot renovations regarding its grounds. The grant is funded by the accommodation tax acquired through hotels to be used for tourism related projects. Another grant the town is pursuing will be replacing the water lines on Bridge Street at Evans Street

Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples is looking to host a farmers market in town in the coming months and is looking for other ideas to brings the people of Branchville together.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. May 9 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

