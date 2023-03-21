BRANCHVILLE — The March council meeting consisted of members discussing several matters pertaining to the town’s upkeep and maintenance for the year.

The town’s computer system will be receiving an update to keep it on par with the county system as well as to properly maintain town records, municipal court records, and the police department’s tickets along with an upgrade to town hall’s internet service to better serve the town.

Mayor Frank Dickson called attention to the special election on May 25 to fill the remainder of Charles Dukes’ council term.

Dickson announced that the town will be looking for summer help for projects throughout town to keep it looking great year round. Those interested may contact town hall.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m., April 10, at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.