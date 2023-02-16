Bowman — Council began the February meeting by accepting the ordinance for Hazard Mitigation Plan for Orangeburg County for future natural disaster so that the town and county is able help those in need.
In other business:
- Orangeburg County’s Litter Control is holding their annual Spring Challenge for the month of April. They are asking all towns to pick a date and have volunteers gather litter and report how much was collected. The council will decide on the date for Bowman and announce it at the next meeting.
- Waste Management is raising their garbage pickup rates and the council has raised the town’s rate by $0.75 effective immediately.
- Councilman Shawn Glenn made a donation of $500 to the new town library for youth reading, in hopes that others will match his donation in the future.
- Councilperson Shaquetta Pelzer will be hosting a Black History Month event on Feb. 26 in one of the town’s parks, contact her for details.
- Councilman Ike Carter will be checking the streets of Bowman for issues and has asked that people let him know of any issues they knew of that they want addressed.
- The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 7 at town hall located at 131 Poplar St.