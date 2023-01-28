 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL

BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Work on new budget beginning

Bowman Town Council Mayor Rhett

Mayor Patsy Rhett wishes everyone a happy new year at the start of the Bowman Town Council meeting.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT COREY BRECHLIN

BOWMAN -- Bowman’s first town council meeting of 2023 started with Mayor Patsy Rhett wishing everyone a happy new year.

She further stated that council will be working on the new budget and there will be three budget meetings by the end of February before the spending plan will be accepted for the fiscal year.

Rhett met with several representatives from Orangeburg County to discuss the new park in Bowman and who will be responsible for its maintenance.

The county will pay the electric bill and will be bringing several seating options to the park to be decided on later in the month.

The town will cover the water bill and maintenance, such as lawn care and trash.

Council person Shaquetta Pelzer remarked that the Community Christmas Dinner was a success and that they had enough food to feed everyone that attended. They are looking forward to this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Bowman is still searching for more full-time police officers wishing to join their force. Those interested can contact town hall.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at town hall, located at 131 Poplar St.

