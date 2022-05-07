BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Volunteers needed for Harvest Festival Committee

BOWMAN -- Mayor Patsy Rhett informed those in attendance at Bowman’s town council meeting that volunteers are needed for the Harvest Festival Committee, and those interested can contact town hall to reach Sylvia Stevens and Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer. This year’s Harvest Festival will be Sept. 10.

Rhett also said there are plans to host a retirement celebration for Dr. Price, who has served the town of Bowman for 35 years, and volunteers are welcome to spearhead the plans.

James Elliot, Marvin Felder Jr.,and Chris Pelzer have approached the town stating that they wish to use the city park to host a kid’s day every Saturday for the duration of the summer to give the children of Bowman an outlet and show them that Bowman has a lot to offer them. They are looking to partner with the various churches in the areas as well and to have various members of the churches present to offer guidance to any of the children in need of it.

The Regional Medical Center will be opening their Bowman Clinic later this month and will notify the mayor of the official date for her to spread the news for the opening ceremony.

Pelzer announced that her Food Truck Friday initiative is set to start May 13. Going forward, she plans for there to be a food truck at the city park every Friday, serving lunch through the day to the people of Bowman as a plan to get the people together and enjoy a day out in the park with neighbors and friends.

Rhett ended the meeting by announcing that as people continue to flush non-biodegradable materials down their toilets and into the sewer system, the town will be forced to raise the water and sewer bills to compensate for the increased need for sewer maintenance.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 7 at town hall located at 131 Poplar St.

