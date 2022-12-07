Bowman Town Council: Unit takes health care to rural areas

BOWMAN – Bowman’s final meeting of 2022 started with Dr. Yolonda Gibbs of Palmetto Palace and its Mobile Health Unit making a presentation to the town and council.

Gibbs and the health unit travel across South Carolina, serving residents in rural areas and towns who have no insurance or are on Medicaid.

Palmetto Palace provides chronic care management for various ailments such as diabetes, hypertension and asthma; women’s health care; and mental health navigations.

The mobile unit also comes equipped with its own dental unit to clean, treat and pull teeth, and can even take X-rays.

The unit is also an onsite pharmacy for those in need of prescription medicine.

For issues the mobile unit is unable to treat, Palmetto Palace offers free referrals to Roper St. Francis in the Charleston area. When asked if the mobile unit is handicapped accessible, Gibbs explained that it is equipped with a wheelchair lift for patients. For more information, contact 833-625-4584 or visit www.thepalmettopalace.com for more details.

Mayor Patsy Rhett announced that the town is waiting to hear from DHEC regarding the sewer grant it applied for, and Councilman Ike Carter is talking to the S.C. Forestry Commission about grants they offer as well.

Councilmember Shaquetta Pelzer announced Pam and John Berg as the October Yard of the Month winners, and Carol Martin as the November Yard of the Month winner.

Pelzer added that she already sees strong candidates for December.

The Bowman Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., with lineup starting at 5:30 p.m.

Council announced it will be hosting a Christmas community dinner this year on Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. in the banquet hall, served by the Bowman Ministerial Alliance. All are welcome to join, and they ask that any donations be made in the form of cooked food to serve.

Rhett announced that town hall will close Dec. 21 and reopen on Dec. 27 and 28 and will close again until the New Year. The water department will be available every day.

Town rentals will not be available after Dec. 21 until the new year.

In closing, Rhett gave each council member a gift, thanking them for their service to the town over the year, and the council sang “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” to those in attendance.