BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Two council members sworn in

BOWMAN— Bowman’s January town hall began with the swearing of Ike Carter as he resumes his seat on town council, and the swearing in of Shawn Glenn, who is taking the spot left by Leroy Harley. Carter was sworn in by his wife, Sherry, and Glenn was sworn in by Mayor Patsy Rhett.

The second reading of Bowman’s 2022 budget was held at the town hall, with the third and final reading to be held during the February meeting, after which copies of the budget will be available upon request at town hall.

Bowman is adopting the South Carolina Municipal Association’s Business License Ordinance in which the licenses will be acquired either in town hall, or through the SCMA website directly by the business owner. The new ordinance will take effect in April and will be voted into action at a later meeting. The ordinance will replace all active business license ordinances in effect per the agreement, which can be inquired about at town hall.

Funding for new streetlights through the S.C. Department of Transportation will see that there are additional streetlights erected through Bowman.

Bowman will be erecting an electric marquee for the town in the coming month that will allow the mayor and town clerks to display various announcements to the town at large.

Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer and Carter announced that proposed layouts of the town park redesign are available by request through town hall.

Pelzer announced that there will be a second Unity March this year on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. starting at town hall.

Pelzer is looking into holding a Black History Month event Saturday, Feb. 26 in which she hopes to have several speakers from Bowman talk about their achievements to encourage those in the community to excel and to boost pride in the town of Bowman.

The Harvest Festival committee is looking for volunteers as they get together to discuss plans for this year’s festival.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at town hall located at 131 Poplar St.

