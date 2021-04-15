BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Trash collection fee to increase

BOWMAN— Mayor Patsy Rhett announced that Waste Management would be increasing the price of trash collection to $13.50 per trash can each week.
Rhett said the price increase will be effect in May. For those interested in the price increase, they can contact town hall with questions.
Councilman Leroy Harley announced to town council that while the new water meters were being installed, it was discovered that certain pipes were not the correct size. Rhett is in the process of acquiring new water meters that will work with the larger-sized pipes. It will be a while before the water meter installation is finished.
There will be COVID-19 vaccine shots at the old Bowman High School gym across from town hall on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer announced that the new equipment will be installed in the Nature Park over the coming weeks and that it should finished by May. Pelzer also wanted to thank members of the community for their work in cleaning up Bowman with their works with various groups combating the issue. There are two litter pick updates scheduled so far for Bowman in the month of April. On April 17 Antioch Baptist Church will be picking up litter from Vance Road to Highway 210, and on April 24, New Covenant Church will be doing same from Bethune-Bowman High School to Stack’s Auto.
Councilwoman Deleasera Rogers stated that Bowman is still looking to hire a third officer for the town’s police force.
The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. May 5 at town hall located at 131 Poplar St.