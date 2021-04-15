BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Trash collection fee to increase

BOWMAN— Mayor Patsy Rhett announced that Waste Management would be increasing the price of trash collection to $13.50 per trash can each week.

Rhett said the price increase will be effect in May. For those interested in the price increase, they can contact town hall with questions.

Councilman Leroy Harley announced to town council that while the new water meters were being installed, it was discovered that certain pipes were not the correct size. Rhett is in the process of acquiring new water meters that will work with the larger-sized pipes. It will be a while before the water meter installation is finished.

There will be COVID-19 vaccine shots at the old Bowman High School gym across from town hall on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.