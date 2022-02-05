BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Town passes 2022 budget

BOWMAN -- Bowman began their February town council meeting with the third and final reading of their 2022 general fund budget that addresses all the town’s expenses up until February 2023. Council voted it into effect, and there will be a copy available at town hall for those interested in reading it over themselves.

Mayor Patsy Rhett and other mayors of Orangeburg County were invited to a meeting where proposed changes for the school district were discussed. Rhett announced that on Feb. 16, there will be a presentation at Bethune-Bowman School to discuss the proposed changes with the public, hosted by the superintendent. There will be meetings at Edisto High School on Feb. 15, Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Feb. 23 and Lake Marion on Feb. 24; all meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m., and she urges that everyone attend because “firsthand information is better than secondhand information.”

Bowman has voted to accept the Municipal Association of South Carolina business license ordinance. Going forward, all of Bowman’s business licenses will be handled by MASC in Columbia; however businesses can still purchase their license at town hall. For any questions or details on the new system, contact town hall.

Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer announced that the Unity March has been postponed to March 20 at 2 p.m., and they ask that those who wish to participate bring a poster with a scripture regarding unity written on it for the event.

Pelzer said that the Black History Month event will still be Feb. 26 at town hall in the banquet hall, starting at 2 p.m. She said the topic will be “History at Home,” and they will be focusing on members of the community and their achievements.

Rhett announced that on Thursday, Feb. 3, the town will be cutting off the water for citizens with delinquent waters bills in excess of $200 and will turn their water back on after the bills are paid.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 1 at town hall, located at 131 Poplar St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0