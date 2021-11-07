BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Town didn't qualify for public safety grant

BOWMAN — Mayor Patsy Rhett announced that the town of Bowman did not qualify for the Public Safety Grant, which would have been used in the aid of the town’s police department’s procurement of supplies. Rhett and the council will continue to apply for grants for the benefit of the town.

Bowman has received funds from the American Rescue Act, which was created to offset towns’ losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The town will utilize the funds for various infrastructure plans in the town.

Rhett announced that the town will be paying their employees a bonus as a thank you from the community for their work during the pandemic. The council has raised the mayor’s annual salary from $1,200 to $3,000.

Councilman Ike Carter stated that signs are to not to be placed on any telephone or electric poles, and that signs placed in the rights-of-way in roads are legally considered litter by the S.C. Department of Transportation and can be fined as such.

Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer was pleased to announce that the town’s Trunk-or-Treat was a success and would like for the town to host a Thanksgiving dinner for those who will not traveling, having guests visit or are homeless in the Bowman community. Rhett said it will require work but would like to see it done.