BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: RMC office now open

BOWMAN — Mayor Patsy Rhett started the June Bowman Town Council meeting with the announcement that the Regional Medical Center office in town opened its doors to patients today, and that going forward, it will be open on Monday, Thursday and Friday. If you would like to contact the office and choose them as your primary doctor, use the number provided by town hall.

Rhett announced that the summer hours for town hall and the water department will be as follows: Town hall will be open Monday to Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the water department will be Monday to Thursday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are in the process of getting the emergency number for the weekends fixed.

The Harvest Festival Committee will be meeting June 8 at 6 p.m. in the museum. All interested are invited to join. The festival will be Sept. 10.

Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer was pleased to announce that David Sweeper has won Yard of the Month for the third month in a row and is the first person to do, stating that, “You can smell the flowers when you enter his yard.” Rhett was excited for her neighbor, saying how beautiful it was.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at town hall, located at 131 Poplar St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0