BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Official focuses on overdose awareness

BOWMAN — Bowman’s October Town Council meeting was opened by Mike Dennis, executive director of the Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, which is known locally as The Dawn Center.

Dennis spoke about the current opioid epidemic and its rate in South Carolina, which has seen over 7,000 overdoses since Jan. 1, with over 700 resulting in death.

Dennis is reaching out to communities to make the public aware of the services they offer, from a 15-bed adolescent program to help youth overcome their addictions with 24/7 nursing care to offering education to family members of loved ones facing addiction.

Dennis demonstrated that in the event someone has suffered an opioid overdose, they can be resuscitated using Narcan in a nasal spray that is free to anyone who requests it from the Dawn Center or one of their locations in Bamberg or Santee.

If a person is in need and is unsure if they can afford help, the Dawn Center is able to get them help regardless, Dennis said.

In other business, Mayor Patsy Rhett discussed the RIA grant for Bowman’s sewer and water system overhaul and stated that if everything stays on schedule with the planning and inspections, work should begin in February.

Rhett also announced another grant of over $3 million to be used to extend the sewer system from Homestead to I-26. This will allow more people and businesses to tap in.

Trunk-or-Treat will be Oct. 31 at Town Hall and will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. All are welcome to come set up and there will be a costume, trunk, and table contest as well, so get spooky.

Southeast Nature Center will be hosting haunted car rides Oct. 15 and 26 from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. and admission will be $25 per car. There will also be a haunted walking trail and haunted room challenge for $15.

Donation boxes for diapers and wipes are at town hall and various churches throughout the community in support of this month’s diaper drive. For more information, contact Councilperson Shaquetta Pelzer.

Bethune Bowman’s newly elected student council will be attending the next council meeting to learn more about how a council operates.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Town Hall, located at 131 Poplar St.