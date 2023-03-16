BOWMAN — Bowman’s March council meeting began with the introduction of the town’s newest police officer, Larry Colson. Officer Colson has signed on with the town and has started the work of protecting and serving the community. Mayor Patsy Rhett commented, “We can feel his presence in the community already.”

Council voted to accept the new ordinances from the Municipal Association in regards to the business licensure update, and agreed to the three new tax programs that known as the Local Revenue Tax Program, details will be available at town hall.

The medical facility in Bowman that was to be rented to The Regional Medical Center will keep its contract with the Medical University of South Carolina which has acquired the tRMC in the past month.

Bowman town council has agreed to clear a 10-acre lot, located next to the wastewater treatment plot, of its timber for funds for the town’s projects. They were given a conservative estimate of $12,000 for the timber. Mayor Rhett, when asked if the town would use the cleared lot for a future park, declined due to its location by the treatment plant. She stated that the cleared land maybe be used for future wastewater ponds if necessary.

Saturday April 1, an Easter egg hunt is scheduled at the inner-city park hosted by the Eastern Star’s Athena Chapter 357, from 12 to 4 p.m., with refreshments and giveaways.

Councilman Shawn Glenn ended the meeting by announcing that he is working on bringing a grocery store to Bowman in the future, but was unable to share other information at the time.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m., April 4, at town hall located at 131 Poplar St.