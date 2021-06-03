BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Mayor: Food drive was a success

BOWMAN — Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett announced that the annual S.C. Municipal Association meeting is coming up and that she will be attending it to represent Bowman and has invited other members of town council to attend alongside her.

Rhett was pleased to inform those in attendance that last month’s food drive handed out over 1,000 boxes of food to the community of Bowman and the surrounding areas, but was told that it would be the last food drive for a while. She will inform the town when she learns when the next one will be.

Councilman Ike Carter stated that new streetlights have been installed in town and is looking for feedback from the community on them as well as wanting to know if there are any streets that residents feel need more lighting at night.

Rhett and Councilman Leroy Harley discussed that the water meters are still being installed in the town, which is fixing issues with the water system as they find them. She estimates that 500 still need to be installed.

Bowman’s police department is still looking to acquire new body cameras as well as another police officer to join the force.

On June 2, COVID-19 vaccine shots were available at town hall, They administered the first and second Moderna shot.