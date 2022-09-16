BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Dates set for autumn events

BOWMAN — Bowman’s September meeting was quick but informative.

Mayor Patsy Rhett said the town will be hosting Trunk-or-Treat at town hall this year with a tentative date set for Oct. 31. The date and time will be finalized during the October meeting. For those interested in participating, contact town hall.

Councilman Ike Carter once again will be applying for a Municipal Association grant for economic development on behalf of the town. The grant will award $25,000 to the chosen town to encourage development of new and existing businesses.

The Bowman Christmas Parade is to be on Dec. 8. A time will be determined closer to the month of December. Those interested in participating should contact town hall.

The town still has an opening for a police officer to join their force.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at town hall located at 131 Poplar St.