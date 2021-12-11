BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Council gives first reading to budget

BOWMAN -- Mayor Patsy Rhett started the December Bowman Town Council meeting with the first reading of the 2022 budget for next year.

The second reading will occur at the January meeting, and Councilman Ike Carter stated that if anyone wishes to have a copy of the budget, they simply need to come to town hall and request a copy.

Rhett announced that S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is changing their parameters for wastewater treatment centers, and Bowman’s current system will not meet the new standards. She is working with Hybrid Engineering Company to have them survey the treatment center and give the town a list items to address. This will not cost the townspeople anything as it will be paid with penny sales tax funds. As for the actual maintenance required, the town will apply for various grants to fund the work.

Councilman Leroy Harley is stepping down from Bowman’s council, Councilman-elect Shawn Glenn will be inducted during the January meeting.

Mario Davis who coaches the Bowman Seminoles football team will be holding an awards ceremony banquet for the players and their families and has requested the town’s aid in supplying food for the attendees. Council voted to contribute to the banquet.

Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer announced that the first Bowman Thanksgiving Community Dinner was a success, and that they handed out over 200 plates of food. She stated that they look forward to next year’s. The Christmas parade will be Dec 9 at 7 p.m.

Councilwoman Deleasera Rogers stated that the police will be switching to the new radio system in January that is being implemented throughout the county, as well as reminding council that the officers currently do not have working body cameras.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at town hall, located at 131 Poplar St.

