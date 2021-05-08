BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Broadband coming to Bowman

Rhett announced that Dollar General will be closing Sunday, May 9, at 5 p.m. and will reopen Thursday May 13, to undergo renovations. She urges that citizens get any shopping done before then or else they will need to wait or go to Orangeburg for groceries.

Jameson Pediatrics of Orangeburg would like to remind the people of Bowman that they offer medical services at little to no cost with the aid of Medicaid to those who need it. Their offices are located in The Villages for those interested in more information on their offered services.

Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer stated that the new playground equipment has is being thoroughly enjoyed but asks that people be mindful of their trash and to prevent litter of the town parks.

Councilman Leroy Harley stated that the new water meters are still being installed and if there are any issues with your water to contact town hall to get them fixed.

Councilwoman Deleasera Rogers stated that the town is still looking for a third police officer to join the department.

Rhett stated that the library is nearly finished and that positions will be available to apply for on the county website for those interested in working there.