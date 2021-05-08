BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Broadband coming to Bowman

BOWMAN -- Santee Cooper Electric is in the process of opening channels to allow broadband connectivity in the Bowman region. They are currently working with several providers on setting rates and fees with the full details available on the Santee Cooper website; information will also be available at Bowman town hall.
Jimmy Pelzer has put in a request to the town of Bowman for the revitalization of a town building to be used to open a restaurant and meat market for the community. Pelzer and his son Joshua wish to provide a local food option to the people of Bowman without the need to travel to Orangeburg to visit a grocery store for their food.
Mayor Patsy Rhett announced that May 5 COVID shots will be available at town hall in the banquet hall starting at 9 a.m. and that it will be the first shot. On May 10, there will be COVID shots for those who got the first shot in April in Bowman at town hall.
Keith Byrd, Derick Pelzer and Burgess Brooks of Bowman have undertaken the responsibility of cleaning up the litter in Bowman, but focus on the back streets of the town that get overlooked to help improve the look of the town. Byrd informed the council that they have plans to start a community garden named Magnolia Street Farm where people will be able to plant and pick their crops. Their goal is to get the community eating better while also growing closer together.
Rhett announced that Dollar General will be closing Sunday, May 9, at 5 p.m. and will reopen Thursday May 13, to undergo renovations. She urges that citizens get any shopping done before then or else they will need to wait or go to Orangeburg for groceries.
Jameson Pediatrics of Orangeburg would like to remind the people of Bowman that they offer medical services at little to no cost with the aid of Medicaid to those who need it. Their offices are located in The Villages for those interested in more information on their offered services.
Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer stated that the new playground equipment has is being thoroughly enjoyed but asks that people be mindful of their trash and to prevent litter of the town parks.
Councilman Leroy Harley stated that the new water meters are still being installed and if there are any issues with your water to contact town hall to get them fixed.
Councilwoman Deleasera Rogers stated that the town is still looking for a third police officer to join the department.
Rhett stated that the library is nearly finished and that positions will be available to apply for on the county website for those interested in working there.
On May 15, there will be a prayer breakfast at Antioch Church starting at 9:30 a.m. and it is a drive through service to collect your food with prayer to follow.
On May 24, there will be the last food drive at town hall for a while; it will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until supplies run out.
The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 1 at town hall located at 131 Poplar St.