BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Bowman to hold drive-thru Halloween

BOWMAN – Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer announced that there will be a drive-thru Halloween this year at the inner city park from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and there will be a costume contest as well as a table and trunk decorating contest as well.

Those who wish to walk can do so inside the park along the fence. Space is still available to those who wish to participate; they can contact town hall to sign up.

Mayor Patsy Rhett and town council agreed and voted to have a Christmas parade this year as well. It will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9. If interested in being part of the parade, contact town hall for more information.

Last month, four students from the University of Georgia’s landscaping program visited Bowman to help create a new park in the city center. At the October meeting, their four plans were presented to council and those in attendance. Each student explained their designs and elements behind them. They worked with the community as well as Bethune-Bowman School to draft ideas on what the people wanted in their park. Several of them had similar ideas that the audience approved of, such as stage for events, a mural showcasing Bowman either made by an artist or by the community itself, a pet tractor that people can paint when they visit the park, and new equipment for the children to use.